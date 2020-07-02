Beautiful one story home, very clean with three bedrooms and one office, large backyard with covered patio, two car garages. House is ready move-in condition. Convenience location close to major highways and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Chandler Lane have any available units?
1921 Chandler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Chandler Lane have?
Some of 1921 Chandler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Chandler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Chandler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.