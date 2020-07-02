All apartments in Arlington
1921 Chandler Lane
1921 Chandler Lane

1921 Chandler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Chandler Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story home, very clean with three bedrooms and one office, large backyard with covered patio, two car garages. House is ready move-in condition. Convenience location close to major highways and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Chandler Lane have any available units?
1921 Chandler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Chandler Lane have?
Some of 1921 Chandler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Chandler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Chandler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Chandler Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Chandler Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1921 Chandler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Chandler Lane offers parking.
Does 1921 Chandler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Chandler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Chandler Lane have a pool?
No, 1921 Chandler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Chandler Lane have accessible units?
No, 1921 Chandler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Chandler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Chandler Lane has units with dishwashers.

