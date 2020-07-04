All apartments in Arlington
1917 Sidney Street
1917 Sidney Street

1917 Sidney Street · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Sidney Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
Three bedroom home with vinyl plank floors throughout. Window units for cooling. Gas stove and washer connection only in the kitchen. Attached garage for storage. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Sidney Street have any available units?
1917 Sidney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1917 Sidney Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Sidney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Sidney Street pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Sidney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1917 Sidney Street offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Sidney Street offers parking.
Does 1917 Sidney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Sidney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Sidney Street have a pool?
No, 1917 Sidney Street does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Sidney Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 Sidney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Sidney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Sidney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Sidney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Sidney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

