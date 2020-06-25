All apartments in Arlington
1912 Bosque Lane
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM

1912 Bosque Lane

1912 Bosque Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Bosque Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Close to schools, shopping, major highways and entertainment! This is a great home close to Ellis Elementary, Nichols Jr High and Lamar High School. The home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and 2 Car Garage. Spacious living area with fireplace, wood floors and ceiling fan. Lots of natural lighting in all rooms. The home has been updated with framed mirrors, new vanities, light fixtures, counter tops, goose neck faucet in the kitchen and much more! It won't last long!

***This is a pet friendly home allowing 2 pets. Pet fee is $25 per pet, per month. Income MUST be 3 times the rent. No felonies or evictions for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

