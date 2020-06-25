1912 Bosque Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Close to schools, shopping, major highways and entertainment! This is a great home close to Ellis Elementary, Nichols Jr High and Lamar High School. The home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths and 2 Car Garage. Spacious living area with fireplace, wood floors and ceiling fan. Lots of natural lighting in all rooms. The home has been updated with framed mirrors, new vanities, light fixtures, counter tops, goose neck faucet in the kitchen and much more! It won't last long!



***This is a pet friendly home allowing 2 pets. Pet fee is $25 per pet, per month. Income MUST be 3 times the rent. No felonies or evictions for 10 years.***