3*2*2 in established neighborhood close to the Parks Mall on a dead end street. Ready for new tenants. Open floor plan Kitchen*Dining*Living*Wet bar. All bedrooms are very good size. huge backyard alot of privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1911 Sexton Drive have any available units?
1911 Sexton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Sexton Drive have?
Some of 1911 Sexton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Sexton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Sexton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.