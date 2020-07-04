All apartments in Arlington
1911 Sexton Drive
1911 Sexton Drive

1911 Sexton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Sexton Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3*2*2 in established neighborhood close to the Parks Mall on a dead end street. Ready for new tenants. Open floor plan Kitchen*Dining*Living*Wet bar. All bedrooms are very good size.
huge backyard alot of privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Sexton Drive have any available units?
1911 Sexton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 Sexton Drive have?
Some of 1911 Sexton Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Sexton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Sexton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Sexton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Sexton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1911 Sexton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Sexton Drive offers parking.
Does 1911 Sexton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Sexton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Sexton Drive have a pool?
No, 1911 Sexton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Sexton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1911 Sexton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Sexton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Sexton Drive has units with dishwashers.

