All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1910 W Sanford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1910 W Sanford Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:58 PM

1910 W Sanford Street

1910 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1910 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington, this french chateau-style 2 bedroom duplex will lease fast. Large bedrooms, beautifully treed lot and an architecturally distinct kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1910 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1910 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street offer parking?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center