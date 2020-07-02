Rent Calculator
1909 Merritt Way
1909 Merritt Way
1909 Merritt Way
Location
1909 Merritt Way, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Merritt Way have any available units?
1909 Merritt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1909 Merritt Way have?
Some of 1909 Merritt Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1909 Merritt Way currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Merritt Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Merritt Way pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Merritt Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1909 Merritt Way offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Merritt Way offers parking.
Does 1909 Merritt Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Merritt Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Merritt Way have a pool?
No, 1909 Merritt Way does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Merritt Way have accessible units?
No, 1909 Merritt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Merritt Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Merritt Way has units with dishwashers.
