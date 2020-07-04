All apartments in Arlington
1909 Ford Street

1909 Ford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Ford Street, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with separate room for office or quaint game area. Highly desired Hill Elementary area, private cul-de-sac. Wood type floors, updating, covered patio, big backyard with mature trees.
$35 app fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Ford Street have any available units?
1909 Ford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Ford Street have?
Some of 1909 Ford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Ford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Ford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Ford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Ford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1909 Ford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Ford Street offers parking.
Does 1909 Ford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Ford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Ford Street have a pool?
No, 1909 Ford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Ford Street have accessible units?
No, 1909 Ford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Ford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Ford Street has units with dishwashers.

