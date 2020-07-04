1909 Ford Street

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with separate room for office or quaint game area. Highly desired Hill Elementary area, private cul-de-sac. Wood type floors, updating, covered patio, big backyard with mature trees. $35 app fee per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
