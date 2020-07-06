Rent Calculator
1909 Crooked Creek Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 32
1909 Crooked Creek Lane
1909 Crooked Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1909 Crooked Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
house for rent....$2650 monthly, Electric, water, internet included... for rent furnished..... easy application
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have any available units?
1909 Crooked Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have?
Some of 1909 Crooked Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1909 Crooked Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Crooked Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Crooked Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Crooked Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 Crooked Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
