Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1906 Crestridge Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM
1 of 1
1906 Crestridge Drive
1906 Crestridge Drive
·
Location
1906 Crestridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular custom built home in desirable central Arlington. Wood flooring, updated kitchen, new roof , AC and exterior paint. Nice wooded lot with large back yard and patio. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive have any available units?
1906 Crestridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1906 Crestridge Drive have?
Some of 1906 Crestridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 1906 Crestridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Crestridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Crestridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Crestridge Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Crestridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 Crestridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1906 Crestridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1906 Crestridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Crestridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 Crestridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
