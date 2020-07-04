1905 Melrose Street

Amenities

Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units for cooling. Stackable washer and dryer connections. Large walk in closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Half off first full month.