All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1905 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1905 Melrose Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1905 Melrose Street

1905 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1905 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Three window units for cooling. Stackable washer and dryer connections. Large walk in closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Half off first full month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Melrose Street have any available units?
1905 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Melrose Street have?
Some of 1905 Melrose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1905 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1905 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center