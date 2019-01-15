Very spacious well kept 2-Story home. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Comes with refrigerator.Laminate wood floors. Nice large backyard with play set for the kids, and a storage shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1905 Corriander Trail have any available units?
1905 Corriander Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Corriander Trail have?
Some of 1905 Corriander Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Corriander Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Corriander Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.