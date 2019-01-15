All apartments in Arlington
1905 Corriander Trail
1905 Corriander Trail

1905 Corriander Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Corriander Trail, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very spacious well kept 2-Story home. All bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom and bath. Stainless steel appliances. Comes with refrigerator.Laminate wood floors. Nice large backyard with play set for the kids, and a storage shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Corriander Trail have any available units?
1905 Corriander Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Corriander Trail have?
Some of 1905 Corriander Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Corriander Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Corriander Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Corriander Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Corriander Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1905 Corriander Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Corriander Trail offers parking.
Does 1905 Corriander Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Corriander Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Corriander Trail have a pool?
No, 1905 Corriander Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Corriander Trail have accessible units?
No, 1905 Corriander Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Corriander Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Corriander Trail has units with dishwashers.

