1904 Melrose Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1904 Melrose Street

1904 Melrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Melrose Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Central heat & air. Stackable washer & dryer connections. Large closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Melrose Street have any available units?
1904 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Melrose Street have?
Some of 1904 Melrose Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Melrose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 1904 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1904 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1904 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.

