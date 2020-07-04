1904 Melrose Street

Amenities

Two bedroom duplex located one block from Berry Elementary. Kitchen includes granite countertop and gas stove. Fresh paint and vinyl plank floors throughout. Central heat & air. Stackable washer & dryer connections. Large closet and linen closet. Shared fenced in back yard. Side driveway. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept housing assistance. Other units are also available. Ready for move in.