Welcome to this lovely duplex in Arlington, Tx. The home has comfortable sized bedrooms with decent closet space. Home comes with a fridge and lots of cabinet space and tile throughout. Home will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1902 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Is 1902 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1902 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.