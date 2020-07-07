All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1902 W Sanford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1902 W Sanford Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:04 AM

1902 W Sanford Street

1902 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1902 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to this lovely duplex in Arlington, Tx. The home has comfortable sized bedrooms with decent closet space. Home comes with a fridge and lots of cabinet space and tile throughout. Home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1902 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1902 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1902 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street offer parking?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street does not offer parking.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 W Sanford Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center