Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1838 Kent Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1838 Kent Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1838 Kent Drive
1838 Kent Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1838 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom home. New flooring throughout! New oven! One and a half baths. Nice sized bedrooms. Great location in central Arlington. Large fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1838 Kent Drive have any available units?
1838 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1838 Kent Drive have?
Some of 1838 Kent Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1838 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1838 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1838 Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 1838 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 1838 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 1838 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1838 Kent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center