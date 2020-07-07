Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1827 Sheehan Ct.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1827 Sheehan Ct.
1827 Sheehan Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1827 Sheehan Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Coming soon, 2 bed 1.5 bath 2 story duplex in Arlington -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5693137)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have any available units?
1827 Sheehan Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have?
Some of 1827 Sheehan Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1827 Sheehan Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Sheehan Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Sheehan Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Sheehan Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. offer parking?
No, 1827 Sheehan Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Sheehan Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have a pool?
No, 1827 Sheehan Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1827 Sheehan Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Sheehan Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1827 Sheehan Ct. has units with dishwashers.
