Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1825 kent dr.

1825 Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1825 Kent Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
studio - Property Id: 90362

studio, with small kitchen and bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90362
Property Id 90362

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4570569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 kent dr. have any available units?
1825 kent dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1825 kent dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1825 kent dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 kent dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1825 kent dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1825 kent dr. offer parking?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1825 kent dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 kent dr. have a pool?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1825 kent dr. have accessible units?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 kent dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 kent dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 kent dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

