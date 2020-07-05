All apartments in Arlington
1823 Jones Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1823 Jones Drive

1823 Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Jones Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great updated home in located near UTA in a quiet well-kept subdivision. Extremely clean with new countertops, flooring, paint, fixtures, roof and more. Layout is very flexible with a huge living room. Good size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

