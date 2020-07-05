Great updated home in located near UTA in a quiet well-kept subdivision. Extremely clean with new countertops, flooring, paint, fixtures, roof and more. Layout is very flexible with a huge living room. Good size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1823 Jones Drive have any available units?
1823 Jones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area
What amenities does 1823 Jones Drive have?
Some of 1823 Jones Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Jones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Jones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.