Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

1815 Hillvalley Drive

1815 Hillvalley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Hillvalley Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful newer construction with 5 bedrooms, cooks kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of custom cabinets. Ceramic tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Min 2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have any available units?
1815 Hillvalley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have?
Some of 1815 Hillvalley Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Hillvalley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Hillvalley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Hillvalley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Hillvalley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive offer parking?
No, 1815 Hillvalley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Hillvalley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Hillvalley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Hillvalley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Hillvalley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Hillvalley Drive has units with dishwashers.

