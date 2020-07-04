All apartments in Arlington
1813 Ida Street

1813 Ida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Ida Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, clean and well kept with large backyard. All laminate flooring. Convenient to Public Transportation, Highways, Shopping Schools and Highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Ida Street have any available units?
1813 Ida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Ida Street have?
Some of 1813 Ida Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Ida Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Ida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Ida Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Ida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1813 Ida Street offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Ida Street offers parking.
Does 1813 Ida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Ida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Ida Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Ida Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Ida Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 Ida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Ida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Ida Street does not have units with dishwashers.

