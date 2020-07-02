All apartments in Arlington
1813 Cottonwood Street
1813 Cottonwood Street

1813 Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Cottonwood Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Cottonwood Street have any available units?
1813 Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 1813 Cottonwood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1813 Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 1813 Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Cottonwood Street have a pool?
No, 1813 Cottonwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1813 Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.

