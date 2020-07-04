All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 Will Scarlet Road

1812 Will Scarlet Road · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Will Scarlet Road, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom home close to Hill Elementary! Recent interior & exterior paint. Wood plank flooring in living area & bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen & bath. Nice floor plan with oversized bedrooms. Kitchen has ample cabinet space & tile counter tops. New Gas range. Energy efficient HVAC (14 SEER) installed in 2012. Built-ins & woodburning fireplace. Extra room off patio is perfect for utility room or storage. Large backyard with trees. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have any available units?
1812 Will Scarlet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have?
Some of 1812 Will Scarlet Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Will Scarlet Road currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Will Scarlet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Will Scarlet Road pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Will Scarlet Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Will Scarlet Road offers parking.
Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Will Scarlet Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have a pool?
No, 1812 Will Scarlet Road does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have accessible units?
No, 1812 Will Scarlet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Will Scarlet Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Will Scarlet Road has units with dishwashers.

