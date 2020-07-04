1812 Will Scarlet Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Charming 3 bedroom home close to Hill Elementary! Recent interior & exterior paint. Wood plank flooring in living area & bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen & bath. Nice floor plan with oversized bedrooms. Kitchen has ample cabinet space & tile counter tops. New Gas range. Energy efficient HVAC (14 SEER) installed in 2012. Built-ins & woodburning fireplace. Extra room off patio is perfect for utility room or storage. Large backyard with trees. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included in the lease.