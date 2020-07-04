1809 England Court

Cute three bedroom one a a half bath home on quiet cul de sac. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with plenty of strorage space. All three bedrooms are nice sized. 33x10 storage area above living area. Huge backyard with mature trees! Convenient location! This one won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
