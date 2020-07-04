1809 England Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cute three bedroom one a a half bath home on quiet cul de sac. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with plenty of strorage space. All three bedrooms are nice sized. 33x10 storage area above living area. Huge backyard with mature trees! Convenient location! This one won't last long.