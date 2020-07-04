All apartments in Arlington
1809 England Court

1809 England Court · No Longer Available
Location

1809 England Court, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute three bedroom one a a half bath home on quiet cul de sac. Good sized living and dining areas. Kitchen with plenty of strorage space. All three bedrooms are nice sized. 33x10 storage area above living area. Huge backyard with mature trees! Convenient location! This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

