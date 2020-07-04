All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1808 West Cedar Elm Drive

1808 West Cedar Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 West Cedar Elm Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,697 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have any available units?
1808 West Cedar Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have?
Some of 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 West Cedar Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 West Cedar Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

