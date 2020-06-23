All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1805 Wickersham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1805 Wickersham Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:30 AM

1805 Wickersham Drive

1805 Wickersham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1805 Wickersham Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Large living area with door that open to backyard, galley style kitchen. Large fenced in backyard - great for children. Close to major highways, walking distance of elementary school and high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have any available units?
1805 Wickersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1805 Wickersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Wickersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Wickersham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Wickersham Drive offers parking.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have a pool?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Wickersham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center