Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:51 AM

1805 Wickersham Drive

1805 Wickersham Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Wickersham Dr, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Large living area with door that open to backyard, galley style kitchen. Large fenced in backyard - great for children. Close to major highways, walking distance of elementary school and high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have any available units?
1805 Wickersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1805 Wickersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Wickersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Wickersham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Wickersham Drive offers parking.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have a pool?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Wickersham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Wickersham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

