A 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Large living area with door that open to backyard, galley style kitchen. Large fenced in backyard - great for children. Close to major highways, walking distance of elementary school and high school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 Wickersham Drive have any available units?
1805 Wickersham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1805 Wickersham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Wickersham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.