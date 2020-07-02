All apartments in Arlington
1801 COTTONWOOD Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:45 PM

1801 COTTONWOOD Street

1801 Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Cottonwood Street, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Two car garage, plus a 24X20 workshop-garage in back. Corner lot has lots of room to spread out & relax. Fresh paint and updates 7.2019. Large patio in back. $35 app fee per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
1801 COTTONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 1801 COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 COTTONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 COTTONWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 COTTONWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.

