4 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Two car garage, plus a 24X20 workshop-garage in back. Corner lot has lots of room to spread out & relax. Fresh paint and updates 7.2019. Large patio in back. $35 app fee per person 18 and older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have any available units?
1801 COTTONWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 COTTONWOOD Street have?
Some of 1801 COTTONWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 COTTONWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 COTTONWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.