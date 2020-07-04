All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:19 PM

1730 W Sanford Street

1730 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1730 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Specious duplex with 3R1.5B. New ceramic titles and paint all throughout. Big rooms and a cute backyard. Rent includes water usage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1730 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1730 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1730 W Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

