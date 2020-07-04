Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1730 W Sanford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1730 W Sanford Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:19 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1730 W Sanford Street
1730 West Sanford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1730 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Specious duplex with 3R1.5B. New ceramic titles and paint all throughout. Big rooms and a cute backyard. Rent includes water usage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have any available units?
1730 W Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 1730 W Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1730 W Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 W Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1730 W Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 W Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1730 W Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center