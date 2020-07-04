All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1728 West Sanford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1728 West Sanford Street
Last updated December 17 2019 at 4:38 AM

1728 West Sanford Street

1728 West Sanford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1728 West Sanford Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath two story unit with attached exterior storage and carport.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 West Sanford Street have any available units?
1728 West Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1728 West Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
1728 West Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 West Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 1728 West Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 West Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 West Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center