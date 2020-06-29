1726 Ascension Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gem in Arlington! Near AT&T Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, the new Globe Life Field, Rangers Live & Six Flags over Texas. Nestled on the top floor in a beautiful gated community this condo has a private feel overlooking a heavily treed lot. Quiet @ home & yet right by all the action. Updated flooring runs throughout, new paint, stylish window coverings, floating vanities in the bathrooms & SS in kitchen. Large wrap around porch offers indoor-outdoor living & fans on the balcony provide great breeze in the summertime. Natural light floods the living room that is open to the kitchen & dining room. Covered assigned parking spot & community pool w water features only steps away. Water bill included in rent. Come see!