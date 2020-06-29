All apartments in Arlington
1726 Ascension Point Drive

1726 Accession Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1726 Accession Point Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gem in Arlington! Near AT&T Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, the new Globe Life Field, Rangers Live & Six Flags over Texas. Nestled on the top floor in a beautiful gated community this condo has a private feel overlooking a heavily treed lot. Quiet @ home & yet right by all the action. Updated flooring runs throughout, new paint, stylish window coverings, floating vanities in the bathrooms & SS in kitchen. Large wrap around porch offers indoor-outdoor living & fans on the balcony provide great breeze in the summertime. Natural light floods the living room that is open to the kitchen & dining room. Covered assigned parking spot & community pool w water features only steps away. Water bill included in rent. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have any available units?
1726 Ascension Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have?
Some of 1726 Ascension Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 Ascension Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 Ascension Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 Ascension Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1726 Ascension Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1726 Ascension Point Drive offers parking.
Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 Ascension Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1726 Ascension Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 Ascension Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 Ascension Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 Ascension Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

