1719 Park Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 Park Vista Drive

1719 Park Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Park Vista Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have any available units?
1719 Park Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1719 Park Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Park Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Park Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Park Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1719 Park Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 Park Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1719 Park Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1719 Park Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Park Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Park Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 Park Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

