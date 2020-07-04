All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

1718 Crest Point Drive

1718 Crest Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Crest Point Dr, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1 bedroom Condo with pool - Great unit in central Arlington

(RLNE5696498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have any available units?
1718 Crest Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Crest Point Drive have?
Some of 1718 Crest Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Crest Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Crest Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Crest Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Crest Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Crest Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

