Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1718 Crest Point Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:26 PM
1718 Crest Point Drive
1718 Crest Point Dr
·
No Longer Available
1718 Crest Point Dr, Arlington, TX 76012
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1 bedroom Condo with pool - Great unit in central Arlington
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have any available units?
1718 Crest Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1718 Crest Point Drive have?
Some of 1718 Crest Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1718 Crest Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Crest Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Crest Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Crest Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 Crest Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Crest Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Crest Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
