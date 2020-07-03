All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:47 AM

1717 Florence Street

1717 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Florence Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedrooms plus a garage converted extra bedroom. Two full bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Neutral, Split Bedrooms, Large Backyard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Florence Street have any available units?
1717 Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Florence Street have?
Some of 1717 Florence Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1717 Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1717 Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.

