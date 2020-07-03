Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1717 Florence Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1717 Florence Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:47 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1717 Florence Street
1717 Florence Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1717 Florence Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedrooms plus a garage converted extra bedroom. Two full bathrooms. Hardwood Floors, Neutral, Split Bedrooms, Large Backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 Florence Street have any available units?
1717 Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1717 Florence Street have?
Some of 1717 Florence Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1717 Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1717 Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center