Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

1715 Duster Circle

1715 Duster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Duster Circle, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Available for Immediate Move in! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Sign lease by April 10, 2020 and move in by April 17, 2020 and receive HALF off ONE MONTHS RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Duster Circle have any available units?
1715 Duster Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Duster Circle have?
Some of 1715 Duster Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Duster Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Duster Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Duster Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Duster Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1715 Duster Circle offer parking?
No, 1715 Duster Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Duster Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Duster Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Duster Circle have a pool?
No, 1715 Duster Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Duster Circle have accessible units?
No, 1715 Duster Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Duster Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Duster Circle has units with dishwashers.

