1713 Ida Street
1713 Ida Street

1713 Ida Street · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Ida Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Highland Park Arlington

Amenities

garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom home with fresh paint, large back yard in a central location close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Ida Street have any available units?
1713 Ida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1713 Ida Street currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Ida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Ida Street pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Ida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1713 Ida Street offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Ida Street offers parking.
Does 1713 Ida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Ida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Ida Street have a pool?
No, 1713 Ida Street does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Ida Street have accessible units?
No, 1713 Ida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Ida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Ida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Ida Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Ida Street does not have units with air conditioning.

