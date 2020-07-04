All apartments in Arlington
1712 Scenic Drive

Location

1712 Scenic Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 2 bedroom condo right next door to the pool. Centrally located condominium with 2 covered parking spaces right out your front door. Outdoor balcony off master bedroom. Brand new range and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Scenic Drive have any available units?
1712 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 1712 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Scenic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1712 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 1712 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Scenic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1712 Scenic Drive has a pool.
Does 1712 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.

