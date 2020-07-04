1712 Scenic Drive, Arlington, TX 76013 Fielder Park
Large 2 bedroom condo right next door to the pool. Centrally located condominium with 2 covered parking spaces right out your front door. Outdoor balcony off master bedroom. Brand new range and dishwasher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
