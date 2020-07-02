All apartments in Arlington
1709 Raton Dr
1709 Raton Dr

1709 Raton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Raton Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Master suite has a walk in closet, large vanity and separate shower/ tub. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Raton Dr have any available units?
1709 Raton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1709 Raton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Raton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Raton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Raton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Raton Dr offer parking?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Raton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Raton Dr have a pool?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Raton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Raton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Raton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Raton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

