1703 England Road
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1703 England Road

1703 England Road · No Longer Available
Location

1703 England Road, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1703 England Road Available 08/01/19 Spacious Arlington Home! - Showing for this property will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 4:30-6:30 pm. Move in Ready Arlington home! 4 bedrooms, 3 FULL baths, remodeled in 2018, paint, carpet, kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, 2 living areas, attached 2 car garage with openers, huge yard with large open patio, lots of updates! Energy Efficient Windows!!! Near shops, schools and easy access to highways. Owner must approve all applications and pets. No section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3361145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 England Road have any available units?
1703 England Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 England Road have?
Some of 1703 England Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 England Road currently offering any rent specials?
1703 England Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 England Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 England Road is pet friendly.
Does 1703 England Road offer parking?
Yes, 1703 England Road offers parking.
Does 1703 England Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 England Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 England Road have a pool?
No, 1703 England Road does not have a pool.
Does 1703 England Road have accessible units?
No, 1703 England Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 England Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 England Road does not have units with dishwashers.

