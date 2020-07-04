All apartments in Arlington
1702 Brookarbor Court

Location

1702 Brookarbor Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have any available units?
1702 Brookarbor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1702 Brookarbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Brookarbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Brookarbor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Brookarbor Court is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court offer parking?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have a pool?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have accessible units?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Brookarbor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Brookarbor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

