1624 Brookleaf Drive
1624 Brookleaf Drive

1624 Brookleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Brookleaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Coldwater Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage is located in the Arlington area. Kitchen is a nice size, has stainless steels appliances, large bedrooms, and master bedroom with dual sinks separate shower, and a walk in closet. Beautiful home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have any available units?
1624 Brookleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have?
Some of 1624 Brookleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Brookleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Brookleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Brookleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Brookleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Brookleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Brookleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1624 Brookleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1624 Brookleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Brookleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.

