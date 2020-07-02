1624 Brookleaf Drive, Arlington, TX 76018 Coldwater Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
This gorgeous 3-bed, 2-bath, 2-car garage is located in the Arlington area. Kitchen is a nice size, has stainless steels appliances, large bedrooms, and master bedroom with dual sinks separate shower, and a walk in closet. Beautiful home!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have any available units?
1624 Brookleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Brookleaf Drive have?
Some of 1624 Brookleaf Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Brookleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Brookleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.