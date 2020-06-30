All apartments in Arlington
1615 Maybrook Court
1615 Maybrook Court

1615 Maybrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

1615 Maybrook Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
NO GARAGE. DRIVEWAY IN THE BACK. NO PETS. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. COMMUNITY POOL. Cute townhouse completely updated. Ready to move in now. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Plenty of parking in the back driveway. Full use of community pool. Application fee is $50 per person over 18 years old. Good credit only and no Section 8. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Maybrook Court have any available units?
1615 Maybrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Maybrook Court have?
Some of 1615 Maybrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Maybrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Maybrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Maybrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Maybrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1615 Maybrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Maybrook Court offers parking.
Does 1615 Maybrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Maybrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Maybrook Court have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Maybrook Court has a pool.
Does 1615 Maybrook Court have accessible units?
No, 1615 Maybrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Maybrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Maybrook Court has units with dishwashers.

