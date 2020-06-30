1615 Maybrook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

NO GARAGE. DRIVEWAY IN THE BACK. NO PETS. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. COMMUNITY POOL. Cute townhouse completely updated. Ready to move in now. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2.5 baths. Plenty of parking in the back driveway. Full use of community pool. Application fee is $50 per person over 18 years old. Good credit only and no Section 8. Please verify schools.