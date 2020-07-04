1614 Pecan Chase Circle

Downstairs unit ready for move in. Fresh paint. Fireplace. Assigned parking. Pool & clubhouse. Includes microwave, stove, refrigerator and stackable washer & dryer. Split bedrooms, dining area, and large living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
