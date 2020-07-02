1608 Wolf Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76018 Coldwater Creek
Great open floor plan. Big Kitchen with breakfast bar open to spacious family room with corner fireplace. Features include split bedrooms, walk-in closets, garden tub with separate shower in master. Nice sized back yard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
