1608 Wolf Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1608 Wolf Creek Drive

1608 Wolf Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Wolf Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Coldwater Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floor plan. Big Kitchen with breakfast bar open to spacious family room with corner fireplace. Features include split bedrooms, walk-in closets, garden tub with separate shower in master. Nice sized back yard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have any available units?
1608 Wolf Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have?
Some of 1608 Wolf Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Wolf Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Wolf Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Wolf Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Wolf Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Wolf Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

