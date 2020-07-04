All apartments in Arlington
1608 Craighton Court

1608 Craigton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Craigton Court, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Craighton Court have any available units?
1608 Craighton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1608 Craighton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Craighton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Craighton Court pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Craighton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1608 Craighton Court offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Craighton Court offers parking.
Does 1608 Craighton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Craighton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Craighton Court have a pool?
No, 1608 Craighton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Craighton Court have accessible units?
No, 1608 Craighton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Craighton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Craighton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Craighton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Craighton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

