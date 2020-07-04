All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1607 Herschel Street

1607 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Herschel Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ADORABLE 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington! Stunning hardwood flooring! Neutral tones and updated fixtures. Large living area that opens to an elegant formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Quaint kitchen with tons of natural light that give a light and bright feel. Extra large backyard with a detached garage plus a storage unit for added storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Herschel Street have any available units?
1607 Herschel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Herschel Street have?
Some of 1607 Herschel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Herschel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Herschel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Herschel Street pet-friendly?
No, 1607 Herschel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1607 Herschel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1607 Herschel Street offers parking.
Does 1607 Herschel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Herschel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Herschel Street have a pool?
No, 1607 Herschel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Herschel Street have accessible units?
No, 1607 Herschel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Herschel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1607 Herschel Street has units with dishwashers.

