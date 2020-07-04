1607 Herschel Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

ADORABLE 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington! Stunning hardwood flooring! Neutral tones and updated fixtures. Large living area that opens to an elegant formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Quaint kitchen with tons of natural light that give a light and bright feel. Extra large backyard with a detached garage plus a storage unit for added storage.