ADORABLE 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in Arlington! Stunning hardwood flooring! Neutral tones and updated fixtures. Large living area that opens to an elegant formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Quaint kitchen with tons of natural light that give a light and bright feel. Extra large backyard with a detached garage plus a storage unit for added storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1607 Herschel Street have any available units?
1607 Herschel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Herschel Street have?
Some of 1607 Herschel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Herschel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Herschel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.