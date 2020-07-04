1607 Glynn Oaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in Ready - 4 bedroom 2 bath - Nice Brick Updated home, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Large backyard with covered patio. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & and more. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. (Also Available Fully furnished, all expenses paid for $2300 monthly)



