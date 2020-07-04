All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1607 Glynn Oaks Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:31 AM

1607 Glynn Oaks Dr

1607 Glynn Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1607 Glynn Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready - 4 bedroom 2 bath - Nice Brick Updated home, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Large backyard with covered patio. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & and more. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. (Also Available Fully furnished, all expenses paid for $2300 monthly)

(RLNE5498387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have any available units?
1607 Glynn Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have?
Some of 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Glynn Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Glynn Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center