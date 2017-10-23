Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
1605 Purpletop Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:17 AM
1605 Purpletop Drive
1605 Purpletop Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1605 Purpletop Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive have any available units?
1605 Purpletop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1605 Purpletop Drive have?
Some of 1605 Purpletop Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 Purpletop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Purpletop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Purpletop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Purpletop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Purpletop Drive offers parking.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 Purpletop Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Purpletop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Purpletop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Purpletop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Purpletop Drive has units with dishwashers.
