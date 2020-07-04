Rent Calculator
1600 W Park Row Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1600 W Park Row Drive
1600 West Park Row Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1600 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable remodel for the professional. Light and airy ,open and cozy. Private backyard with fence. Come see this one soon. Refrigerator washer dryer included. Yard maintained by owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have any available units?
1600 W Park Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1600 W Park Row Drive have?
Some of 1600 W Park Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1600 W Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 W Park Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 W Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
