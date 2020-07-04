All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1600 W Park Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1600 W Park Row Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1600 W Park Row Drive

1600 West Park Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1600 West Park Row Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable remodel for the professional. Light and airy ,open and cozy. Private backyard with fence. Come see this one soon. Refrigerator washer dryer included. Yard maintained by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have any available units?
1600 W Park Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 W Park Row Drive have?
Some of 1600 W Park Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 W Park Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 W Park Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 W Park Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 W Park Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 W Park Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 W Park Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center