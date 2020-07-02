Charming single-story home in Southeast Arlington with room enough for the family. Complimentary features include an attached two-car garage, three bedrooms, and a refrigerator included. Convenient access to I-20 makes for an easy commute.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1523 Caplin Drive have any available units?
1523 Caplin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Caplin Drive have?
Some of 1523 Caplin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Caplin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Caplin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.