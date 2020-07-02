All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1523 Caplin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1523 Caplin Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

1523 Caplin Drive

1523 Caplin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1523 Caplin Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-story home in Southeast Arlington with room enough for the family. Complimentary features include an attached two-car garage, three bedrooms, and a refrigerator included. Convenient access to I-20 makes for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 Caplin Drive have any available units?
1523 Caplin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 Caplin Drive have?
Some of 1523 Caplin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 Caplin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 Caplin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 Caplin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1523 Caplin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1523 Caplin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1523 Caplin Drive offers parking.
Does 1523 Caplin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 Caplin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 Caplin Drive have a pool?
No, 1523 Caplin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1523 Caplin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 Caplin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 Caplin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 Caplin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center