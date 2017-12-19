All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1515 Prentice St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1515 Prentice St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 Prentice St

1515 Prentice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1515 Prentice Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Oakbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4717385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Prentice St have any available units?
1515 Prentice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1515 Prentice St currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Prentice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Prentice St pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Prentice St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1515 Prentice St offer parking?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Prentice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Prentice St have a pool?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Prentice St have accessible units?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Prentice St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Prentice St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Prentice St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center